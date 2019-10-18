Wilton police officer is fired

The Wilton Police Commission voted to terminate the employment of Officer Steven Zawacki at a special meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 16.

The termination follows the commission’s issuance of a three-month suspension without pay that Zawacki received at a pre-disciplinary hearing in January. Zawacki was suspended at that time for violating standard operating procedures.

At Wednesday’s meeting, Commissioner David Waters made a motion to terminate Zawacki, citing a report prepared in Internal Affairs Investigation #19-10, conclusions by Police Chief John Lynch with respect to a Notice of Disposition, and Zawacki’s recent disciplinary history. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Matt Mason and passed 3-0, with Zawacki’s termination to be effective immediately.

In March, Zawacki was recognized at the town’s 17th annual Police Awards ceremony with a Letter of Recognition and Emergency Medical Service Award. He was also recognized at the police awards ceremony in 2017.

