Wilton police offer tours of aging headquarters

The community is invited to tour Wilton's police station on Saturday, Oct. 19.

The Wilton Police Department will offer tours of its headquarters on Saturday, Oct. 19, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Members of the community are welcome to stop by and see the challenges police face in the building that is being considered for replacement or renovation. No reservations are needed.

The tours are being offered in conjunction with the work of the Police-Town Hall Building Committee that has been charged with studying the building’s deficiencies and needs of a 21st-century police department and recommending a cost-effective solution to the Board of Selectmen.

Residents may learn about the project by visiting WPDTownHallProject.org. The project is being advised by Wilton’s Director of Public Works and Facilities Chris Burney and assisted by Colliers International. which has been hired to represent the town during Phase 1 of the project.

For more information about the tours, call Capt. Tom Conlan at 203-834-6256.