Wilton police name new detective

Newly promoted Detective Edward Dolenk, right, receives his badge from his brother, Max Dolenk, who is an officer with the New York City Police Department, during a ceremony at Wilton Police Headquarters on Sept. 29. In the background is Police Commissioner David Waters.

Wilton Police Officer Edward Dolenk was promoted to the rank of detective in an outdoor ceremony on Sept. 29, at police headquarters on Danbury Road.

Dolenk, 34, joined the department in April of 2011. He holds a bachelors degree from the State University of New York Cortland and is pursuing his master’s degree in criminal justice from Sacred Heart University in Fairfield.

During his nine and a-half years on the force, Dolenk has received several letters of commendation and recognition at the department’s annual awards ceremonies. He also recently served as an acting detective when the department was short staffed in the detective bureau.

“Detective Dolenk is a tenacious and thorough investigator, always going the extra mile to try and solve a case,” a statement from the department said. He will now be tasked with investigating some of the more serious crimes for the town.

Dolenk received his detective’s badge from his brother Max Dolenk, who is an officer with the New York City Police Department.