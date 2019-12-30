Wilton police make two DUI arrests

WILTON — A Wilton man was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs on Dec. 28.

At approximately 5 p.m., police conducted a traffic stop on a red 1968 Porsche near the intersection of Wolfpit Road and Belden Hill Road for traveling 55 MPH in a 30 MPH zone.

During the stop, the driver, Robert Hartman, 59, of Nod Hill Road, was instructed to pull into a business driveway located at 240 Wolfpit Road, to which the driver only stopped in front of it, according to police.

Police say Hartman was again instructed to turn right into the driveway, and he instead turned left into the traffic lane of Wolfpit Road, grinded gears, and then reversed into the business driveway of 240 Wolfpit Road. When asked why he couldn't follow simple instructions to turn right into the business driveway, police say Hartman responded, “Quite honestly it's an old car.”

Hartman had slurred speech, glassy and bloodshot eyes and there was the odor of alcohol on his breath, according to the police report. A paper coffee cup containing wine was found in the car along with an opened bottle of wine.

Hartman was unable to perform field sobriety tests to standard and ultimately refused testing, according to police. He was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, traveling unreasonably fast, and operating a motor vehicle without insurance.

He was released on $260 bond and given a Jan. 1 court date at Norwalk Superior Court.

Another DUI arrest was made on Dec. 23, around 10:40 p.m., when police received a 9-1-1 call about a Chevrolet work van traveling northbound on Danbury Road in an erratic manner.

Officers conducted a stop on the vehicle after observing motor vehicle violations, according to police.

Police say the operator, Jonathan Alexander, 55, of Stamford, showed signs of impairment, and was believed to be under the influence of drugs.

Alexander was subsequently placed into custody and evaluated by EMS before being transported to Norwalk Hospital. While at Norwalk Hospital, Alexander provided two urine samples to be submitted to the CT Division of Scientific Services.

Alexander was then issued a misdemeanor summons and released from police custody while at the hospital. He was charged with illegal operation of a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs or alcohol, failure to drive in proper lane, and failure to obey traffic signal.

He was given a Jan. 6 court date at Norwalk Superior Court.