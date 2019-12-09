Wilton police make two DUI arrests

WILTON — A Wilton woman involved in a crash was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs on Dec. 3.

At approximately 8:04 p.m., police responded to a two-car accident in the vicinity of Danbury Road and Honey Hill. Driving a 2018 BMW X1, Sheree Loud, 61, of Black Alder Lane, was driving south when she attempted to make a left turn onto Honey Hill but did not see oncoming traffic, police said. According to their report, as Loud entered the northbound lane, her car was struck.

Police said they arrested Loud after she failed to perform field sobriety tests to standard. She refused to submit to a breath test. She was released on a $260 bond and given a court date of Dec. 13 at Norwalk Superior Court.

Police made a second DUI arrest three days later when an officer saw a 2018 Jaguar F-Type traveling southbound on Danbury Road but failing to stay in the proper lane and making lane changes without signaling.

Police stopped the car at 10:14 p.m. on Dec. 6, and found the driver, Leo Laforce, 47, of Dora Street in Stamford, had slurred speech, glassy and bloodshot eyes and there was the odor of alcohol on his breath, according to their report.

Police said Laforce admitted to consuming a couple of beers at a holiday party. He was unable to perform field sobriety tests to standard and was charged with DUI. At police headquarters he gave two breath samples, both of which showed a blood alcohol level of 0.19, above the legal limit of 0.08, according to the report.

Laforce was released on a $260 bond and is to appear at Norwalk Superior Court on Dec. 17.