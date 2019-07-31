Wilton police make second arrest in credit card theft

Erica Kiley Erica Kiley Photo: Contributed Photo / Wilton Police Department Photo: Contributed Photo / Wilton Police Department Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Wilton police make second arrest in credit card theft 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Wilton police arrested a New Haven woman to conclude an investigation into stolen credit cards. This is the second arrest stemming from an October 2018 incident when credit cards were stolen from a vehicle belonging to an individual working at a home on Chessor Lane.

According to police, the credit cards were later used at several merchants in Meriden and North Haven, including a pizza restaurant.

Police identified the cell phone used to place the food order as belonging to Kenneth Sarcione, 35, of West Haven. He was arrested on July 11 and charged with numerous violations including third-degree burglary and sixth-degree larceny. According to police, Sarcione had been working in Wilton less than a mile from where the theft occurred.

Surveillance footage of where the fraudulent purchases took place showed a suspect vehicle similar in appearance to a vehicle owned by Sarcione and a female suspect known to the accused, police said.

Police identified the female suspect as Erica M. Kiley, 30, of 453 Lighthouse Road, New Haven. She surrendered at police headquarters on July 26 after learning of a warrant for her arrest and was held in lieu of a $30,000 bond. She was arraigned that same day at Norwalk Superior Court.

Kiley was charge with sixth-degree larceny, conspiracy to commit sixth-degree larceny, third -degree identity theft and other charges.