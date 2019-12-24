https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/news/article/Wilton-police-looking-to-hire-certified-officers-14929287.php
Wilton police looking to hire certified officers
With the Wilton police department down several officers, a campaign is underway seeking recruits. But interested applicants need to act fast.
The department has a deadline of midnight on Thursday, Dec. 26 for applications.
This job search is open to certified police officers, with a salary range betwwen $65,767 to $92,075, depending on experience. Applicants must have a CHIP physical ability card.
The Wilton Police Department has several specialty units:
SCUBA Team
K9 Unit
Accident Reconstruction Team
Selective Enforcement Unit
Regional Emergency Response Team (ERT)
Police Bike Patrol
School Resource Officer
Crime Prevention
To apply go to policeapp.com/. For more contact michael.tyler@wiltonct.org .
