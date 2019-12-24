Wilton police looking to hire certified officers

With the Wilton police department down several officers, a campaign is underway seeking recruits. But interested applicants need to act fast.

The department has a deadline of midnight on Thursday, Dec. 26 for applications.

This job search is open to certified police officers, with a salary range betwwen $65,767 to $92,075, depending on experience. Applicants must have a CHIP physical ability card.

The Wilton Police Department has several specialty units:

SCUBA Team

K9 Unit

Accident Reconstruction Team

Selective Enforcement Unit

Regional Emergency Response Team (ERT)

Police Bike Patrol

School Resource Officer

Crime Prevention

To apply go to policeapp.com/. For more contact michael.tyler@wiltonct.org .