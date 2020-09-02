Wilton police log: Threatening, larceny, found animal trap

Threatening

A Georgia man surrendered to Wilton police on Aug. 28 on an arrest warrant issued against him relating to a threatening incident that took place June 20. According to police, the accused called a resident and insulted them and spoke in a threatening manner. He posted a $1,000 bond and is due in Norwalk Superior Court on Oct. 23.

Larceny

Fairfield police arrested a Danbury man after discovering Wilton police held a warrant for his arrest in connection to a 2015 larceny. He is accused of taking an iPad from a home where he was painting. After being charged with sixth-degree larceny, he was held in lieu of $5,000 bond and was to be arraigned in Norwalk Superior Court on Sept. 1.

Drug charges

According to police, a Purchase, N.Y., man turned himself in on an active PRAWN warrant on Aug. 31.

Police said he failed to respond to charges relating to a 2017 incident in which he is accused of possession of less than a half-ounce of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The man paid a bond of $286 and is to appear in Norwalk Superior Court on Oct. 21.

Found animal trap

A metal animal trap was recovered at the entrance to the Town Forest on Branch Brook Road. The owner can claim it at police headquarters, 240 Danbury Road.