Wilton police log: DUI, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, social media threats

Police headquarters in Wilton

DUI/Resisting arrest

Police response to a one-car accident escalated into multiple charges against a 38-year-old Stamford man on Sept. 6.

According to Wilton police, an officer was patrolling Ridgefield Road at 1:34 a.m. when he discovered a car that had crashed into a rock off the right side of the road. The driver was standing outside his car when the officer arrived and the driver admitted to consuming two beers, police said.

According to police, the driver gave a false name to avoid an active PRAWN arrest warrant from Danbury Superior Court for failing to appear to answer charges for a DUI arrest in Ridgefield. As a result of that arrest, his driving privileges were suspended.

The man was charged with failure to appear in the second degree and was released to his sister on a $1,000 bond. He is to appear in Danbury Superior Court on Oct. 8.

He was also charged with DUI, operating a motor vehicle under suspension, failure to drive in the proper lane, and interfering with an officer. For these charges he was released on a $5,000 bond to his sister and is to appear in Norwalk Superior Court on Oct. 6.

Disorderly conduct

When police investigated a 2011 Nissan Maxima parked near the intersection of Belden Hill Road and Drum Hill Road at 10:11 p.m. on Sept. 4, they said they found two adults engaged in a domestic argument.

According to police, the driver reported he had been bitten by the passenger, a 22-year-old woman from Groton, Conn., during the dispute. During the incident, a juvenile was in the back seat.

Police said the woman grew “more and more out of control” as they investigated, refusing to provide information and getting “in the face of the investigating officer.” She was charged with disorderly conduct and interfering.

She was released on a promise to appear at Stamford Superior Court on Sept. 8. She was then taken to Norwalk Hospital on an emergency evaluation due to her erratic behavior, police said.

Threatening on social media

A 49-year-old Wilton man was charged with second-degree threatening when police responded to his home on Sept. 2. He is accused of threatening physical harm to another Wilton resident stemming from a social media post.

He was issued a misdemeanor summons and is to appear on Oct. 19 at Norwalk Superior Court.