Wilton police: landscaping burglar arrested

Two burglaries at Glen Gate landscaping company in Wilton, nearly six months apart, have resulted in the arrest of a Wolcott man by Wilton police on Oct. 25.

The first incident occurred on Oct. 25, 2018, when police investigated the theft of $2,300 worth of landscaping equipment from a vehicle. Police were called to Glen Gate again on May 3, 2019, for a report of $2,000 worth of equipment taken from a box truck.

Wilton detectives investigated similar incidents in numerous towns in Connecticut and new York and on Oct. 23, 2019, were able to obtain arrest warrants for two suspects.

Two of the warrants were for Michael Petro, 47, of Meriden Road in Wolcott, who was stopped by Naugatuck police on a traffic stop. He was brought to Wilton where he was charged with two counts of fourth degree larceny, two counts of second degree criminal trespass, and two counts of third degree burglary.

He was released on $50,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Norwalk Superior Court on Nov. 13.

Police said they expect to make a second arrest in the near future.