Wilton police investigate political sign theft

This sign, across the street from the Friends Meeting House, was reportedly stolen Oct. 10, 2020, according to its owner.

WILTON — Police said they are reviewing images caught by a trail camera in connection with the theft of a political sign from Trail’s End Road.

The images of two men were sent to police, along with a complaint, by the sign’s owner.

The large banner, which was strung between two trees, promoted “Republicans for Biden-Harris” and listed several websites for more information.

The sign was reportedly stolen on Oct. 10. The sign’s owner said he did not recognize the two men caught on the trail camera on the night the sign was stolen. The images did not show the men remove the sign.