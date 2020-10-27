Wilton police investigate 8 car burglaries in 2 days

WILTON — Police reported a rash of motor vehicle burglaries over a two-day period.

Forced entry into four vehicles was reported between 4:45 and 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 24. The cars were parked at the Wolfpit Road commuter lot and each had a window broken, police said.

According to police, bags/purses, believed to be out of view, were taken from the vehicles, which had been locked. The drivers had parked in the lot to access the Norwalk River Valley Trail. The case is under investigation.

A Cardinal Lane resident reported a motor vehicle burglary at 9:52 a.m. on Oct. 25. According to police, the owner said three of her unlocked vehicles had been rummaged through and her wallet containing credit cards, passport and driver’s license had been stolen.

The vehicle owner’s credit card was declined at a 7-Eleven in New Haven for $1 at about 4:06 a.m. on Oct. 25, police said. No other charges were reported.

Earlier that morning, at about 8 a.m., police received a report of another motor vehicle burglary at the Gulf station at 287 Danbury Road. According to the report, a Norwalk woman parked her Jeep Wrangler on the side of the gas station and went inside, leaving her purse in the unlocked Jeep.

Police said a black SUV pulled into the gas station near the woman’s car and stole her purse, which included a credit card that was later used at a Target in Bethel.