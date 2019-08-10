Wilton police hold Citizen Police Academy

The Wilton Police Department will offer its Citizen Police Academy beginning Sept. 12. The Wilton Police Department will offer its Citizen Police Academy beginning Sept. 12. Photo: Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Wilton police hold Citizen Police Academy 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

The Wilton Police Department is hosting a Citizen Police Academy to educate participants about various aspects of police work. Participants will gain insight into how the police department works and serves the community.

The academy begins on Thursday, Sept. 12, and will meet every Thursday from 6:30 to 9 p.m. for eight weeks. Classes will be held at Wilton Police Headquarters, 240 Danbury Road, Wilton.

According to a release issued by the police, the goal of the academy is to connect the community and the police by teaching about crime scene investigation, firearms, TASER, speed enforcement, D.U.I., K9 Unit, Emergency Response Team, Scuba Team, as well as many other aspects of policing.

Participants will also learn about the department’s history.

To participate in the academy, applicants must be at least 18 years old and live or work in Wilton.

To apply, call Kris Fager at 203-563-0259 or email kris.fager@wiltonct.org.