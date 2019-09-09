Wilton police find marijuana, forged license during stop

A citation and an arrest were made following an investigative stop on Sunday, Sept. 8 in Wilton.

The stop was conducted around 9:30 p.m. on a blue Toyota Camry near the intersection of Danbury Road / Kent Road, where the odor of marijuana was confirmed and a search was conducted, according to police.

During the search the following was discovered: 0.018 ounces of marijuana found folded in paper in the front passenger area; two grinders containing marijuana found in cup holder and center console; one package of rolling papers found in center console; and one fraudulent Connecticut driver’s license discovered in a rear passenger backpack.

The driver, Kyria Hughes of Danbury, was issued a citation for the following violations: possession of marijuana less than .5 ounces; and possession of paraphernalia with intent to use.

The rear passenger, Ariza Feliz of Stamford, was issued a misdemeanor summons for forgery, third degree. Feliz has a court date of Sept. 19.