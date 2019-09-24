Wilton police: failure to appear twice

Roger Manning Photo: Contributed Photo / Wilton Police Department

Wilton police arrested a Milford man shortly after noon on Sept. 20 on a first-degree failure to appear warrant.

Roger Manning, 30, of Centennial Drive in Milford, failed to appear for his court date for a previous arrest of third-degree larceny by Wilton police, according to the police report. Manning is alleged to have stolen five HP laptops worth $3,500 from his employer, ASML.

Manning was also processed for an outstanding failure to appear 2nd warrant from Stratford, police said.

Manning’s bond was set at $50,000 for the Wilton warrant and $495 for the Stratford warrant. He was released after posting bond and is scheduled to appear in Norwalk Superior Court on Sept. 30.