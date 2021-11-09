Wilton police captain: Decision on new emergency radio system to come within two weeks

WILTON — The town’s first responders, including its police department, fire department and emergency medical services, are set to make a decision within the next two weeks on whether they will present a plan for a new emergency communications system or fall in line with the state police system.
While initial estimates showed that a standalone system would cost less than adding equipment to join the state police radio system, a full study has been done by Paul Zito, owner of New England Radio Consultants.