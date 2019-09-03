Wilton police chase is unsuccessful

Wilton police conducted an unsuccessful pursuit on Aug. 30.

Just after midnight on Aug. 30, a black Jeep Cherokee was clocked at 65 mph in a 40 mph zone, traveling north on Danbury Road in the area of Zion’s Hill Church. Police report an officer attempted to stop the vehicle but the driver not stop.

The car was then seen by a second officer on Danbury Road near Route 107, still traveling at a high rate of speed. That officer also attempted to stop the vehicle but it kept going. The pursuit was called off after the vehicle entered Ridgefield.

When asked, Ridgefield police said they were not involved in the incident. Wilton police say the whereabouts of the Jeep is unknown at this time.