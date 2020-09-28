Wilton police charge man with stalking

Wilton police have charged a man from Wethersfield with stalking and harassment.

WILTON — A Wethersfield man was arrested Sept. 17 on a warrant issued by Norwalk Superior Court. A police investigation dating back to January when a woman began experiencing incidents of harassment via spoofed and anonymous phone numbers.

Scott Crimins, 42, of Center Street, is accused of continuing this activity for several months and, according to police, he began to harass other people that were related to his original victim.

Police said they were able to serve search warrants on several of the telephone companies that were able to identify the accused as a responsible person. According to the police report, additional search warrants enabled police to search Crimins’ vehicle and home and uncover links to numerous dating sites and texting apps, which led investigators to believe Crimins created numerous fake profiles and could be harassing others. Police said they also discovered that the accused on at least two occasions stalked the female victim at her home and work.

Crimins was arrested by Wethersfield police and turned over to Wilton detectives. He was charged with second-degree stalking and second-degree harassment. He posted a $2,500 bond and was due in Stamford Superior Court on Sept. 18.