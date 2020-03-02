https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/news/article/Wilton-police-awards-to-be-given-15091994.php
Wilton police awards to be given
WILTON — The Wilton Police Department invites the community to its annual awards ceremony Monday, March 9, 6 p.m., in the Brubeck Room at Wilton Library.
The department will distribute a number of awards including the Medal of Honor, Medal of Valor, Police Officer of the Year and Community Police Officer of the Year.
The event is sponsored by the police department and Wilton Rotary Club. Refreshments will be served.
