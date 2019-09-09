Wilton police arrest woman for DUI after following too close

On Sunday, Sept. 8 at 1:29 a.m., a 2019 Subaru Forester was stopped in the area of Danbury Road and New Street in Wilton for following too close, according to Wilton police.

Officers made contact with the operator, Deborah Finkel, 55, of Woods Way in Redding. She exhibited signs of intoxication and was asked to preform field sobriety test which she did not preform to standard, according to police. She submitted to a breath test which resulted in a blood alcohol content of 0.137, according to police. The legal limit is 0.08.

Finkel was placed under arrest for driving under the influence of alcohol and or drugs, and following too close. She posted a $260 bond and was released for a court date of Sept. 9 at Norwalk Superior Court.