Wilton police arrest two for DUI

David Csordas David Csordas Photo: Contributed Photo / Wilton Police Department Photo: Contributed Photo / Wilton Police Department Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Wilton police arrest two for DUI 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

WILTON — Wilton police made two arrests recently for DUI.

The first occurred on Dec. 7 at approximately 2:46 a.m., when officers stopped a car along Cannon and Pimpewaug roads for weaving and driving onto the shoulder. According to police, the driver, Stephen Audet, 51, of Catamount Road in Fairfield, failed to perform field sobriety tests to standard and refused a breath test.

During a search of his vehicle, police said they found three pills, later identified as controlled substances, not in a prescription container.

Audet was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs and failure to keep narcotics in their original container. He was assigned a $260 bond and was to appear in court Dec. 17.

The second arrest occurred on Dec. 15, shortly after midnight, when police stopped a 2013 Honda Civic traveling southbound on Danbury Road near Zion Hill Church after seeing it cross the double-yellow line. According to police, the driver, David Timothy Csordas, 29, of Chessor Lane in Wilton, failed to perform field sobriety tests to standard and his blood alcohol content was 0.1047, above the legal limit of 0.08.

He was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs and released on a $260 cash bond. He is due in Norwalk Superior Court on Dec. 30.