Wilton police arrest three for drunk driving

Wendy Lamantia Wendy Lamantia Photo: Contributed Photo / Wilton Police Department Photo: Contributed Photo / Wilton Police Department Image 1 of / 4 Caption Close Wilton police arrest three for drunk driving 1 / 4 Back to Gallery

WILTON — Police made three arrests recently for driving under the influence.

The first occurred on Nov. 20 at 11:42 p.m., when police responded to a crash involving two cars in the area of Route 7 and Route 107. There were no reported injuries.

According to the responding officer, he could smell a strong odor of alcohol on one of the drivers, William Henry Areson of Starrs Plain Road in Danbury. According to police, Areson failed to perform standard field sobriety tests to standard and his breath registered a blood alcohol level of 0.2003, above the legal limit of 0.08. Areson was arrested and charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs. He posted a bond of $260 and is to appear at Norwalk Superior Court on Dec. 2.

A Stamford woman was arrested for driving while under the influence of drugs or alcohol after police conducted a traffic stop on Nov. 21 at approximately 6:45 a.m. Police said a car driven by Samantha Bonkowski, 28, of Bedford Street in Stamford, ran a red light at the intersection of Danbury Road and Cricket Lane. Police said Bonkowski showed signs of impairment and was unable to perform field sobriety tests to standard. At police headquarters, she gave two breath samples that indicated her blood alcohol level was 0.1877 and 0.1753. She posted $260 bond and is to be in court on Dec. 2.

A Wilton woman was found asleep at the wheel of her parked car by police on Nov. 24 at about 12:42 a.m. on Horseshoe Road. According to police, the car was running, the lights were on and the driver’s door was open. Wendy Lamantia, 50, of Windy Ridge Place in Wilton, was in the driver’s seat with her seat belt fastened. Police said there was an empty beer can in the car’s cup holder and they could smell alcohol on her breath. Police said Lamantia was unaware of where she was, what time it was and why she was there. She was unable to perform standardized field sobriety tests. At police headquarters she was found to have a blood alcohol level of 0.1982. Police said a search of her car revealed 17 blue and white pills in a mint box that turned out to be a Schedule II controlled substance.

Lamantia was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs and failure to keep narcotics in their original container. She posted a pond of $260 and is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 5.