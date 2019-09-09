Wilton police arrest man for outstanding warrant

Shortly after 1 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 7, Wilton police stopped a 2004 Mitsubishi Endeavor, which was traveling northbound on Danbury Road, for having a defective brake light.

Upon contact with the operator, Brian Morris, 55 of Stamford, police say he had a warrant for failure to appear at Norwalk Superior Court in February 2019, for a case resulting from a traffic stop by Norwalk police.

Morris was taken into custody and detained on the $500 bond set by the court. He is scheduled to appear at Norwalk Superior Court on Sept. 17.