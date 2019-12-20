Wilton police arrest burglary suspect

WILTON — Wilton police caught up with a burglary suspect — wanted for more than a year and a half — when he appeared in Norwalk Superior Court.

Police arrested Daniel Sherman Abraham, 46, of Sheridan Street in Bridgeport, on a warrant issued in connection with a burglary that took place May 2, 2018. Abraham is accused of entering a Wilton home around 11 p.m. that night and stealing approximately $11,000 worth of jewelry. According to police, his DNA was found in the home and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Abraham was wanted by multiple police agencies including Greenwich, Stratford, Bridgeport, and Fairfield on numerous misdemeanor and felony charges ranging from criminal mischief to burglary, larceny and identity theft.

He avoided arrest for months until he was apprehended by the Orange Police Department during a burglary, police said. During that arrest he used a false name but was identified by his fingerprints from prior arrests.

Unable to post bond, Abraham is in prison and set to appear in court again on Jan. 9.