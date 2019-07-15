Wilton police arrest Norwalk man for assault at car dealership

Police arrested a Norwalk man accused of assaulting a co-worker on July 11 at the Bruce Benett Nissan car dealership o Route 7. Police responded at 4:24 p.m. to find an employee in an upstairs office.

According to information gathered from the victim and witnesses, the incident started when Francisco Serrano thought the victim was talking about him behind his back. Serrano allegedly put his hands around the victim’s neck and pushed him into a wall, causing damage to the wall. The victim then fell to the floor while Serrano allegedly struck him with his fists and knees about the face and ribs. Once employees were able to stop the attack, Serrano left the business, police said. The victim was taken to Danbury Hospital by Georgetown EMS.

In cooperation with the Norwalk Police Department, Serrano was taken into custody at about 5:20 p.m., at his home at 97 Richards Avenue in Norwalk.

He was taken back to Wilton and charged with first-degree unlawful restraint, second-degree assault, and second-degree breach of peace. Serrano met a $5,000 bond and is to appear in Norwalk Superior Court on July 22.