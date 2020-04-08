  • Joel Super Photo: Contributed Photo / Wilton Police Department / Wilton Bulletin Contributed

    Joel Super

    Joel Super

    Photo: Contributed Photo / Wilton Police Department
Photo: Contributed Photo / Wilton Police Department
Image 1 of / 1

Caption

Close

Image 1 of 1

Joel Super

Joel Super

Photo: Contributed Photo / Wilton Police Department

WILTON — A New York City man turned himself in to Wilton police on April 2 on an active warrant for his arrest.

Joel Super, 30, of West 129th Street was charged with first degree identity theft regarding an October 2019 report of a stolen check that was cashed for more than $6,000.

Super was released on a promise to appear May 12 at Bridgeport Superior Court.