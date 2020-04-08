Wilton police arrest New York City man on identity theft charge

WILTON — A New York City man turned himself in to Wilton police on April 2 on an active warrant for his arrest.

Joel Super, 30, of West 129th Street was charged with first degree identity theft regarding an October 2019 report of a stolen check that was cashed for more than $6,000.

Super was released on a promise to appear May 12 at Bridgeport Superior Court.