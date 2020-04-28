Wilton police arrest Ansonia man on check forgery

WILTON — Wilton police arrested an Ansonia man for fraudulently cashing payroll checks from a local business.

Police arrested Mandel Bidone, 29, of High Street in Ansonia, after an investigation into checks that appear to have been stolen in January. Police said Bidone was not an employee of the business.

According to police, five checks, amounting to $5,000, were forged.

After receiving an arrest warrant, police took Bidone into custody on April 25. He was charged with identity theft, forgery and attempted larceny.

He was released on a promise to appear in Norwalk Superior Court on June 10.