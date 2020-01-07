Wilton police arrest 4 for DUI

Mijoo Ahn Mijoo Ahn Photo: Contributed Photo / Wilton Police Department Photo: Contributed Photo / Wilton Police Department Image 1 of / 5 Caption Close Wilton police arrest 4 for DUI 1 / 5 Back to Gallery

Wilton police made four arrests for driving under the influence in the space of a week.

A Danbury man was arrested at 1:40 a.m. on Dec. 31 after police stopped him for failing to obey the stop sign at the intersection of Danbury Road and Seir Hill Road. Police said when they stopped Edwin Gonzalez-Martinez, 28, of Union Avenue in Danbury they found him to be under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs and that his driver’s license was suspended.

Gonzalez-Martinez submitted to chemical testing and his blood alcohol content was measured at 0.1866 and 0.1543, above the legal limit of 0.08. He was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs and operating a motor vehicle under suspension. He posted $1,000 bond and is to appear at Norwalk Superior Court on Jan. 13.

Police stopped a 2017 Mazda Cx-5 traveling northbound on Danbury Road at 2:55 a.m. on Jan. 5 for crossing the double-yellow line. They say the driver, Jesse Carballo, 31, of Avalon Lake Road in Danbury, was under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs and he was so charged. At police headquarters his blood alcohol content was found to be 0.09, above the legal limit of 0.08.

He was released on $260 bond and is to appear at Norwalk Superior Court on Jan. 16.

On Jan. 5 at 12:32 p.m., police investigated a report of a man sleeping in a 2004 Mercedes-Benz at the Georgetown Mobil gas station. Police say when they arrived there were several open containers of alcohol in the front area of the car. The report says the driver, Philip Kenney, 57, of North Bedford Road, Bedford Hills, N.Y., appeared to be intoxicated and was arrested for operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs.

At police headquarters Kenney provided two breath samples which measured 0.2396 and 0.2423, above the legal limit of 0.08. He posted $250 bond and is due in Norwalk Superior Court on Jan. 16.

A 27-year-old Danbury woman who police said admitted to having two glasses of wine at a rehearsal dinner was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs at 1:30 a.m. on Jan. 6. Police said Mijoo S. Ahn of Old Bridge Lane told them she was coming from dinner in Newtown but police said she was coming from Norwalk when stopped for weaving from the left lane to the right without signaling while traveling north on Danbury Road, approaching Westport Road.

Ahn failed to perform field sobriety tests to standard and was taken to police headquarters. She was also charged with operating a motor vehicle with a handheld telephone/electronic device. She refused breath testing and was unable to make $260 bond. She was scheduled to appear in court Jan. 6.