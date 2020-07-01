Wilton police: Wilton man strikes someone with garbage can

A Wilton man, who allegedly struck someone with a metal garbage can, turned himself in to police on June 26, his 22nd birthday.

According to police, there was an active arrest warrant for Michael Tienken, 22, of Tall Trees Lane, stemming from an incident at his home on May 19. Police said Tienken and another person were playing a drinking game when an argument ensued. When a third person attempted to separate the two, Tienken allegedly struck that person in the head two times with a metal garbage can. According to police, the victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries requiring treatment at the hospital.

Tienken was charged with third-degree assault and released on a promise to appear at Norwalk Superior Court on Aug. 6.