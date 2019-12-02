Wilton police: Two cars stolen, recovered

A Subaru Crosstrek was stolen from a driveway on Longmeadows Road at about 2 a.m. on Nov. 30. While investigating the theft, an unoccupied stolen Volkswagen Jetta was found in the area. According to police, this car had been stolen around the same time from the Avalon complex at 25 River Road.

The Subaru was found later in the morning in New Haven.

Police are asking anyone with video surveillance in the area where the thefts occurred to call 203-834-6260.