Wilton police: Trumbull man is asleep at the wheel and missing a tire

Sylvester Jones Photo: Contributed Photo / Wilton Police Department

A 2011 Toyota Camry parked in the north travel lane of Cedar Road, missing the left front tire, attracted the attention of police on Oct. 14 at approximately 3:30 a.m.

Upon closer examination, police said they found 76-year-old Sylvester Jones, of Oak Lane in Trumbull, asleep in the driver’s seat with the engine running. Officers said Jones was unable to obey simple commands or answer questions and refused to perform standardized field sobriety tests.

He was arrested at the scene for operating under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

When Jones was brought to police headquarters for processing, he refused to provide a breath sample, the police report said. Jones was released on a $250 bond and is due in court on Oct. 24.