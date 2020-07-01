Wilton police: Traffic stop yields stash of drugs

WILTON — Police report discovering several drugs hidden in a car during a routine traffic stop. Police stopped a 2008 Nissan Altima at 3:30 p.m. on June 27, near the intersection of Danbury and Cannon roads for equipment and moving violations.

According to police, the driver, Cristian Velez, 20, of North Taylor Avenue in Norwalk, was found to have a suspended driver’s license.

Citing an odor of marijuana, police conducted a search and said they found a plastic bag containing five ecstasy pills, two plastic bags containing a total of 1.155 ounces of marijuana, a digital scale with marijuana-like residue, and multiple cell phones.

Velez was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, possession of more than a half-ounce of marijuana, possession of marijuana with intent to sell, possession of drug paraphernalia and he was ticketed for several traffic violations.

Velez was released on a promise to appear in Norwalk Superior Court on July 30.