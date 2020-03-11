Wilton police: Three arrested for DUI

Wilton police reported three arrests for driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

The first incident took place on Feb. 2 at approximately 2:22 a.m. when police responded to a report of a one-car accident on Sharp Hill Road. According to police, the driver, Aine Duffy, 22, of Hurlbutt Street in Wilton, crashed her 2016 Honda Civic into a brook. She was taken to Norwalk Hospital.

Police suspected Duffy was under the influence and applied for a search warrant for her blood toxicology report. According to police, the toxicology report indicated her blood alcohol content was 0.19, above the legal limit of 0.08.

Duffy was processed for driving under the influence and released on a promise to appear at Norwalk Superior Court on March 17.

The second incident also involved a Wilton resident. According to police, Griffin Ludwig, 33, of Silver Spring Road, was driving his 2016 Ford Fiesta westbound on Millstone Road above the 25 mph speed limit at 1:45 a.m. on Feb. 29. Police said he was also seen crossing the double-yellow line.

After failing to perform field sobriety tests to standard, Ludwig was taken into custody for driving under the influence. According to police, chemical testing revealed a blood alcohol content of 0.2217. He was released after posting 10 percent of a $250 bond and is to appear at Norwalk Superior Court on March 9.

A motorist called 911 at about 5:35 p.m. on March 5 to report a 2006 Toyota Scion traveling erratically on Danbury Road in the vicinity of Wilton High School. According to police, the caller said they saw the car at one point leave the roadway with both passenger side tires.

Police stopped the car near Cannon Road and after questioning the driver, Mauro Ernesto Juanacio-yuqui, 36, of Willow Street in Danbury, determined he was under the influence. Because the driver spoke little English, a Spanish-speaking officer from Norwalk was requested to assist.

Police said Juanacio-yuqui failed to perform field sobriety tests to standard and was arrested for driving while under the influence. According to police, two breath tests recorded blood alcohol levels of 0.227 and 0.213.

He posted a $250 bond and is to appear in Norwalk Superior Court on March 16.