Wilton police: Texting stop yields five pounds of pot, $100,000 bond

Jesse Pomponio Jesse Pomponio Photo: Contributed Photo / Wilton Police Department Photo: Contributed Photo / Wilton Police Department Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Wilton police: Texting stop yields five pounds of pot, $100,000 bond 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

A Massachusetts man was caught with five and a half pounds of marijuana in his car after he was stopped for texting while driving, according to Wilton police.

Police stopped a car driven by Jesse Daniel Pomponio, 30, of Bartlett Street in Watertown, Mass., on Sept. 5, at about 11:15 a.m., in the vicinity of Danbury and Sharp Hill roads for distracted driving. Upon making contact with Pomponio, police say they detected an odor of marijuana coming from within his car.

A search of the car resulted in the seizure of approximately five and a half pounds of marijuana, 50 grams of cocaine, 17 grams of hallucinogenic mushrooms and LSD, according to the police report. In addition, $13,770 in U.S. currency was seized from the car, police said.

Pomponio was charged with:

Possession of a controlled substance or greater than one-half ounce of marijuana.

Possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell.

Possession of a narcotic with intent to sell.

Possession of a hallucinogenic substance with intent to sell.

Possession of drug paraphernalia.

He is being held on $100,000 bond and will be arraigned in Norwalk Superior Court on Sept. 6 if bond is not posted.