Wilton police: Teen arrested on 12 counts of forgery

Willem Jeffrey Vanpelt Willem Jeffrey Vanpelt Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Wilton police: Teen arrested on 12 counts of forgery 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

WILTON — Two Wilton residents — a 17-year-old and 19-year-old — were arrested in connection with forged Connecticut driver’s licenses.

Willem Jeffrey Vanpelt, 19, of Crowne Pond Lane, has been charged with 12 counts of forgery 2nd and 12 counts of conspiracy to commit forgery — all felonies — following the discovery of a shipment of forged Connecticut driver’s licenses from overseas.

According to police, the licenses were for 12 individuals under the age of 21 and were discovered by U.S. Customs and Border Protection. The package was addressed to Vanpelt, police said.

Vanpelt was arrested Dec. 30. He was released on a promise to appear and is due in Norwalk Superior Court on Jan. 9. He is also facing charges of criminal trespass and stalking — both misdemeanors — stemming from an incident in July.

Also arrested was a 17-year-old, whose name was withheld by police. He was charged with six counts of forgery 2nd and conspiracy to commit forgery. He is scheduled to appear in juvenile court in Stamford later this month.

According to police, possession of a forged Connecticut driver’s license is a felony and can lead to jail time and the suspension of driving privileges in Connecticut.