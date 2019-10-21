Wilton police: Stamford man left the scene of one-car accident

A Stamford man has been charged with a number of traffic violations after allegedly leaving the scene of an accident.

According to Wilton police, officers responded to a complaint of a motor vehicle accident on Oct. 12 at 11:10 p.m. Police found an unoccupied 2015 Audi S4 stopped against a utility pole off the roadway in the vicinity of Sharp Hill Road and Cherry Lane. Shortly after, the registered owner, Christopher Cote of Towne Street in Stamford arrived on foot. According to police, Cote refused to explain what happened to the car.

He claimed someone else was driving his car earlier, police said, and he did not wish to say anything more. He had the car keys and said he called for a tow truck.

Police said a small amount of marijuana and a smoking pipe were found in the car.

Police charged Cote with evading responsibility of an accident with property damage, operating an unregistered motor vehicle, possession of less than half an ounce of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was released on a promise to appear and is scheduled in court on Oct. 29.