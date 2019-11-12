Wilton police: Stamford man caught with dangerous weapons

A Stamford man is facing charges of carrying dangerous and illegal weapons following a traffic stop by Wilton police on Nov. 9 at 9:49 p.m.

Police received a complaint about a white pickup truck traveling north on Danbury Road that had crossed over the double-yellow line numerous times and almost struck several guard rails. Police found the truck near the intersection of Danbury Road and New Street. When the officer spoke to the driver, Sergio-Antonio Ortega-Diaz, 48, of Homestead Avenue in Stamford — who said he was also from Norwalk — he was found to be driving without a license.

While speaking with Ortega-Diaz, whose driver side door was open, the officer said he saw a police-style retractable baton in the door pocket. The weapon was seized and the driver was detained in handcuffs. While searching the driver, police say a large, double-edge knife was found protruding from his front right pants pocket with the blade facing upwards. A search of the truck revealed other weapons including another unsheathed knife, baseball bat, sledgehammer, and clawed hammer — all under the driver’s seat, according to the police report.

Due to a language barrier, a Spanish-speaking officer was requested and Norwalk police responded and assisted. Based on an odor of an alcoholic beverage, the driver was administered standardized field sobriety tests which were performed to standard.

Sergio-Antonio Ortega-Diaz was arrested and charged with illegal weapons in a motor vehicle, carrying a dangerous weapon and driving without a license. He was issued a $1,000 bond and has a court date of Nov. 20 at Norwalk Superior Court.