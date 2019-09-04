Wilton police: Sleeping in car nets DUI

A Ridgefield man was discovered asleep in his car in the driveway of a home on Danbury Road at about 6:26 a.m. on Aug. 25. Police had been called to investigate a suspicious vehicle when they found Patrick Hannah, 32, of Laurel Hill Road, Ridgefield, asleep in his Honda Pilot.

According to police, they detected a strong odor of alcohol on Hannah’s breath, but he refused to perform the standardized field test. Hannah was arrested at the scene and taken to police headquarters. He was charged with DUI and simple trespass. He was released on a $260 cash bond and is due at Norwalk Superior Court on Sept. 5.

Although Hannah was asleep in his car, the key was in the ignition. According to police, if the key is in the ignition, the driver is considered to be operating the vehicle.