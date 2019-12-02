Wilton police: Shelton man arrested for controlled substance

A Shelton man was arrested after a traffic stop revealed contraband in his car. Police stopped a 2009 Nissan Altima for a headlight violation at about 5:16 p.m. on Nov. 29, near the intersection of Danbury Road and Wilton Hills.

While investigating, police determined an odor of marijuana was present and police said a search of the car police revealed two previously smoked “blunts” containing marijuana, a digital scale containing marijuana residue, and a purple/blue diamond-shaped Ecstasy pill.

The driver, Shiloh Daprese Coram, 21, of Rushbrooke Lane in Shelton, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance. He was also cited for possession of less than half an ounce of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia with intent to use. He posted a $250 bond and is scheduled to appear in Norwalk Superior Court on Dec. 9.