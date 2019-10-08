Wilton police: Seymour man drives drunk to police station

A Seymour man who drove into the Wilton police headquarters parking lot was arrested for driving under the influence.

Aliaksandr Heniush of Pearl Street in Seymour, was arrested on Oct. 4 at about 11 p.m. According to police, Heniush followed another driver into the parking lot near the gasoline pumps. The first driver alleged that Heniush, 41, had been following him aggressively since Westport.

Police investigated and determined Heniush was under the influence of alcohol. After failing to perform field sobriety tests to standard and refusing to submit to chemical testing, Henuish was charged with driving under the influence and operating a motor vehicle with the intent to harass.

He was held on a $260 bond and released to his sister the next morning.

Henuish was scheduled to appear in Norwalk Superior Court on Oct. 5.