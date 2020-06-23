Wilton police: Redding man chases driver in road rage incident

The new police vehicle is a hybrid that will boost fuel efficiency. The new police vehicle is a hybrid that will boost fuel efficiency. Photo: Contributed Photo / Wilton Police Department Photo: Contributed Photo / Wilton Police Department Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Wilton police: Redding man chases driver in road rage incident 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

A Redding man was arrested for breach of peace after stopping his pickup truck on Route 7 and allegedly attempting to confront another driver.

According to police, a passing motorist reported a road rage incident at about 6 p.m. on June 20, near the intersection of Danbury Road and School Road. According to police, the caller said after a silver pickup truck had chased a white SUV and had it stopped on the road, the driver got out and was approaching the SUV.

Officers arrived and ordered the man back in the truck, police said. According to their investigation, the SUV, a 2020 Audi Q5 with Connecticut registration, was traveling south on Danbury Road in the left lane toward the intersection of Cannon Road when it moved from the left to the right lane, accidentally cutting off a 2018 Nissan Titan pickup truck. The Audi stayed in the right lane when the truck sped around it, cut in front of it, and slammed on the brakes, causing both vehicles to become completely stopped near the intersection of Catalpa Road.

Police said the driver of the truck, 60-year-old Michael Kennedy of Lee Lane in Redding, then got out and approached the passenger side of the Audi, where there were juveniles. The driver of the Audi then drove around Kennedy, continuing south on Danbury Road, and attempted to call 911, police said, adding that Kennedy pounded the right rear door of the Audi as it passed him.

Police said Kennedy got back in his truck, chased the Audi, cut in front of it, slammed on the brakes and caused both to stop for a second time. Police said Kennedy got out of his truck again and was approaching the Audi when they arrived.

Police said Kennedy told them he only wanted an apology from the other driver. Kennedy was charged with second-degree breach of peace and ticketed for reckless driving. He was released on a promise to appear and is due in Norwalk Superior Court on July 30.

Police did not respond to questions regarding the ages of the juveniles in the car and if one of them was driving.