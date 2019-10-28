Wilton police: Redding author faces 21 counts of forgery

Micha Harpaz Micha Harpaz Photo: Contributed Photo / Wilton Police Department Photo: Contributed Photo / Wilton Police Department Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Wilton police: Redding author faces 21 counts of forgery 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

A Redding man is accused of stealing $39,000 by forging checks a client wrote to him.

According to police, Micha Harpaz, 63, of Lonetown Road in Redding, turned himself in on Oct. 22, on an outstanding warrant for first degree larceny and 21 counts of forgery in the third degree following an investigation regarding fraudulent checks connected to his business, Menopause Matters, LLC.

Harpaz is accused to receiving checks from a client and then altering them to larger amounts before depositing them. Police say the total he stole from the client was $39,000.

Under the name of Mickey Harpaz, he is the author of the books, “The Anti-Diet: How to Eat, Lose & Live,” which he wrote in 1995, and “Menopause Reset! Reverse Weight Gain, Speed Fat Loss and Get Your Body Back in 3 Simple Steps,” published in 2010.

He was released on a promise to appear at Norwalk Superior Court on Nov. 1.