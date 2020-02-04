Wilton police: Orange woman accused of stealing $30K in jewels and more

An Orange, Conn., woman, who is a suspect in a pair of residential burglaries that took place last year, turned herself in to police on Feb. 3.

Gabrielle Wallen, 36, of 821 Alling Road, Orange, is one of two people suspected of being involved in two burglaries that took place on June 16, 2019, on Horseshoe Road and Old Huckleberry Road. Taken from the home on Horseshoe Road was approximately $30,000 worth of jewelry, electronics and other items.

Although entry was not gained to the house on Old Huckleberry, there was significant damage to the door and its frame leading from the garage into the house.

Wallen was arrested and charged with first-degree larceny, conspiracy to commit first-degree larceny, and two counts of conspiracy to commit third-degree burglary. She is scheduled to be in Norwalk Superior Court on Feb. 16.