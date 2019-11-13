Wilton police: Norwalk woman, under the influence, in three-car crash

A Norwalk woman was involved in a three-car crash on Nov. 8 at around 11 p.m. after she allegedly crossed over the double-yellow line on Danbury Road.

According to the accident report, a car driven by Tina Tong, 22, of Norden Place in Norwalk, was traveling south on Danbury Road when it sideswiped a car, also traveling south, that was attempting to make a left turn into the driveway of Wheels gas station. Her car then crossed the double-yellow line and hit a second car, traveling north. There were no reported injuries.

The driver of the second car told police that when he saw a car approaching him head-on, he attempted to change lanes to avoid a collision but was still struck. He said the car that hit him was traveling at a high rate of speed.

Police said Tong exhibited behavior that caused officers to believe she was under the influence. She was arrested after failing to perform field sobriety tests to standard. Her blood alcohol registered 0.1356 and 0.1247, above the legal limit of 0.08.

Tong was charged with DUI, insufficient insurance, operating an unregistered vehicle, and failure to drive right.

She was released to a friend after posting $260 bond and is scheduled to appear in Norwalk Superior Court on Nov. 18.