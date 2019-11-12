Wilton police: Norwalk man forged check for more than $13,000

A Norwalk man was arrested by Wilton police following an investigation of stolen and forged checks.

The theft occurred from a residential mailbox in Wilton on July 19, 2018. The check was then forged and deposited into a bank account for more than $13,000, after which police say they discovered Christian then made multiple ATM withdrawals of the money.

Police identified Eric Christian, 36, of Michael Street in Norwalk, as a suspect and obtained an arrest warrant on Nov. 7. Christian was picked up by Foxwoods Tribal police and held on the warrant. Wilton police brought Christian to police headquarters where he was arrested for third-degree forgery and first-degree identity theft. He was released on a $35,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Norwalk Superior Court on Nov. 19.