Wilton police: Norwalk man caught with steroids

WILTON — A Norwalk man was caught with illicit drugs after Wilton police conducted a traffic stop on Nov. 23 at approximately 3:48 p.m.

Police said they stopped a Porsche Cayenne after it was seen traveling at 60 mph in a 40 mph zone on Danbury Road in the area of Wilton Hills. It was also seen crossing the double yellow lines as it approached the intersection of Danbury Road and Westport Road.

The driver was Sameh Soliman, 39, of McAllister Avenue in Norwalk. Police said a glass vial with its label removed and a hypodermic needle were in plain view in the cup holder when the car was stopped. According to police, the vial contained a crystal-like substance suspended in a clear liquid,which is consistent with anabolic steroids and/or insulin. Police said Soliman confirmed the contents of the vial were steroids. No other contraband was found.

Soliman was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia. He was also ticketed for traffic violations.

Soliman posted a $500 bond and is to appear at Norwalk Superior Court on Dec. 3