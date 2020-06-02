Wilton police: New Canaan woman crashed into utility pole

WILTON — Police responded to a report of a possible accident at approximately 11:55 p.m. on May 26 to find a 2012 Subaru Outback crashed against a utility pole in the area of 31 DeForest Road.

Police suspected the driver, 38-year-old Katherine Marschalk of Soundview Lane in New Canaan, to be under the influence of alcohol or drugs. According to police, after Marschalk failed to perform field sobriety tests to standard she was arrested and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs and failure to maintain proper lane.

Police said Marschalk agreed to submit to a breath test, resulting in blood alcohol levels of 0.18 and 0.17, above the legal limit of 0.08.

She posted a $260 bond and is due at Norwalk Superior Court on July 21.

