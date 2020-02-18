Wilton police: NYC men try to pass fake $100 bills

Wilton police arrested two Brooklyn, N.Y., men on Feb. 12 for allegedly attempting to pass counterfeit $100 bills at local gas stations.

Shortly after Wilton police were notified by Westport police of the pair, who were driving a black Honda Civic, a clerk at the Gulf station at 287 Danbury Road called police around 7:42 p.m. to report two men trying to pass fake bills.

Police said officers “flooded the area” and the car was discovered at Wheels, 386 Danbury Road, with one of the men inside trying to use a counterfeit bill.

When officers spoke with the driver, Nasia Battle, 20, of Willoughby Avenue in Brooklyn, and the passenger who was leaving the store, Tevon Malik Johnson, 20, of Vermont Street in Brooklyn, it was evident they were in possession of several fake $100 bills, police said.

Police used K9 Baso to ensure no further contraband was inside the car.

Both men were charged with first-degree forgery, a felony, and sixth-degree larceny charges. Battle was also charged with operating a motor vehicle without a license due to out-of-state suspension. Each was charged with possession of less than a half-ounce of marijuana.

Bond was set at $15,000 each and they were to be taken to Norwalk Superior Court on Feb. 13.