Wilton police: Motorist grabs allegedly impaired driver’s keys

WILTON — A motorist who called 911 to report a car being driven erratically took matters into his own hands by using his truck to stop the car and then take the keys, police said.

When police arrived at approximately 8:50 p.m. on June 16, at the intersection of Danbury Road and Ridgefield Road, they found the two vehicles. According to the report, the truck driver called 911 after seeing a car cross into two lanes of oncoming traffic as it traveled south on Danbury Road (Route 7). The caller stopped the car, a 2007 Nissan Murano, by positioning his truck in front of it. The caller then took the keys from the car and waited for police to arrive, they said.

According to police, Gregorio Jimenez, 49, of Melbourne Road in Norwalk, was in the driver’s seat with a half-full can of beer in the cup holder. Jimenez was unable to complete field sobriety tests to standard, police said, and was arrested for driving under the influence and ticketed for reckless driving.

His blood alcohol level was 0.2055, above the legal limit of 0.08, police said. Jimenez posted bond and is due at Norwalk Superior Court on July 30.