Wilton police: Men pass counterfeit bills at craft and beauty stores

Two men were arrested Monday, July, 29 for allegedly passing counterfeit twenties at two Wilton businesses.

On Monday, July 29 at approximately 5:23 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area of Gateway Shopping Plaza, 14 Danbury Road, for a report of three males attempting to pass counterfeit money at the Michael's store and Sally's Beauty.

Officers arrived on scene and detained two of the three suspects as described by the complainant. The third suspect fled on foot northbound on Danbury Road and was not apprehended.

The witnesses/victims identified the two detained individuals as those that had purchased items with counterfeit money based on witness statements and surveillance footage. A total of five counterfeit $20 bills were recovered, which matched two different serial numbers.

Receipts for the products purchased by the two suspects and change given after the purchase matched the amounts of money the suspects had present in their possession. The products were recovered from the suspects as well.

Both suspects, Latrell Garret, 19, of Wyandanch, New York, and Tyreese Spragg, 19, of Brentwood, New York, were each issued a $15,000 bond and processed for: Conspiracy to commit Forgery 1st (two counts), Forgery 1st (two counts), Conspiracy to commit Larceny 6th (two counts), Attempt to commit Larceny 6th, Larceny 6th.

Both Garrett and Spragg were scheduled to appear before Norwalk Superior Court on Tuesday, July 30.